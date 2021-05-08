Hyderabad: Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar visits Gandhi Hospital

Hyderabad: Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar on Friday visited Gandhi Hospital and inspected the new oxygen generation plant set up at Gandhi Hospital with a capacity of 4 Metric Tons per day to cater around 400 patients.

Somesh Kumar also inspected a new ward being set in the library building with 160 additional beds to accommodate more Covid-19 patients. The ward construction works are in full swing and it will start functioning soon.

Besides visiting triage facility he interacted with the doctors and medical staff and discussed the treatment and other facilities being provided to the patients.

The Chief Secretary also checked the cleaning, sanitation, street lighting, oxygen pipeline works taken up to provide better facilities to the patients.