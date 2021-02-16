Hyderabad: Child patients steal cancer awareness show

Banjara Hills: To mark Children's Cancer Day on Monday, BasavaramaTarakam Indo-American Cancer Hospital and Research Institute, here, organised a special awareness programme and cultural events by child patients.

Dr Raghava Rao Polavarapu, prominent US child specialist and Trust Board Member (TBM) of the institute, J S R Prasad, another TBM, and newly appointed TBM Nara Brahmani attended.

Addressing the gathering, paediatric oncologist Dr.Veerendra Patil said child cancer cases were rising. Every year 70,000 children were getting affected. He pointed out that 80 per cent of these cases could be cured, while stressing the need for creating awareness. Lack of awareness was forcing many children to stay away from treatment.

Dr Senthil Rajappa, head, medical oncology wing, said while treating cancer children was itself a problem, the other issue was the discrimination they faced. 'The agony faced by their parents was causing severe anxiety'. He offered to provide help/relief in fee to those facing treatment and other issues.

Brahmani said she considered a blessing to work for the institute in accordance with the wishes of her grandfather NTR. She noted that the institute stood first in two Telugu States.

Members of 'PaduthaTeeyaga' and cine playback singers Narsimha and Sairam rendered several film songs. Songs by child patients, Sameer and Sai Manongna, were well received. Magician Muralikrishna's performance received praise.

Those who present included institute COO G Ravi Kumar, Dr.T S Rao, medical director, Dr Kalpana Raghunath, associate director, Dr PaniKoteswara Rao, medical superintendent, many doctors and parents of cancer patients.