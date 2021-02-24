Hyderabad: Chilkalguda Junction set for beautification

Chilkalguda: One of the busy intersections in the northern part of the city is going to get facelifted very soon.

As part of the junction beautification, Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), Secunderabad zone has planned to develop the Chilkalguda Junction with proper amenities to enable better and orderly flow of traffic.

"GHMC has planned to transform the Chilkalguda Junction completely for the smooth flow of traffic. As part of the junction beautification we have planned to develop a traffic island with a radius of five to seven meters.

A small lawn along with a sculpture is included to increase the green cover. During the peak hours there is an irregular movement of traffic due to which motorists and pedestrians are facing hardship to commute. With the completion of junction work, they will have a sigh of relief," said ShivanandRupula, executive engineer, GHMC, Secunderabad Zone.

The traffic island would connect roads from both the corners. The lanes would have proper zebra crossings on roads from all the directions and sing boards would be installed.

GHMC has also planned to re- carpet the road at the Chilkalguda junction. The existing BT road would be converted into VDCC road, as this area is prone to water stagnation.Simultaneously, a footpath would be laid for pedestrians along with a central median.

The entire junction would be illuminated with LED lights and also various species of plants would be planted in the lawn. The total estimate cost for this project is Rs 4 crore.The works would start within 10 days and would be completed by the onset of monsoon.