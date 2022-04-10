Hyderabad: Chilkur Balaji temple to distribute Garuda Prasadam on April 12

Hyderabad: The Chilkur Balaji Temple would be providing Garuda Prasadam at 9 am on April 12 for the childless women on the temple premises. According to the Chilkur Balaji Temple head priest, CS Rangarajan, the annual Brahmotsavams for 2022 at Chilkur would begin April 12 April and would conclude on April 18 for seven days. The Brahmotsavam is held over seven days beginning on Ekadashi day immediately after Sri Rama Navami in the month of Chaitra. The evening before the first day, the rite of Ankurarpana (the sowing of seeds to signify fertility and abundance) is performed.

The main first-day activity is Dhvajarohana, the raising of the Garuda flag to signify the beginning of the festival. Religious activities during the festival include daily homas and processions around the temple. On the final day, the Sudarshana Chakra is bathed in the nearby water body with the devotees. The festival ends with Dhvajavarohanam, the lowering of the Garuda flag, said Rangarajan.

The Chilkur temple priest said that a ceremony on the first day, when a flag with a picture of Garuda (the vehicle of Vishnu) is hoisted over the temple. The flag is believed to be a symbolic invitation to all the deities to attend the festival. During the anointing of the Garuda flag, Naivedyam is performed after nava Kalasha snapana or Abhishekam followed by Alankaram to Garuda in a grand ceremony. Childless women are given this Garuda Prasadam on this day which it is strongly believed will bless them with Children. Devotees are requested to inform their near and dear ones about this divine blessing on April 12.