Hyderabad: Chinna Cheruvu’s FTL yet to be fixed

Hyderabad: The rapid construction activity on FTL and buffer zone of Chinna Cheruvu Ramanthapur shrinks the water body from more than 20 acres to just about 8 acres. Chinna Cheruvu, part of the chain of lakes connected to Ramanthapur’s Pedda Cheruvu on upper riparian and outlet towards Musi river has shrunk in more than half of its original size. It was one of the lakes which have caused inundation of the houses during the 2020 deluge, prompting former Minister KTR to visit to take stock of the situation.

Over the years, the lake has turned into a cesspool with all types of pollutants entering its waters. This not only caused foul smell, but also proved to be harmful for the different species of fish and other creatures existing in the waters. Interestingly, the authorities have come up with solutions like spraying fresheners causing further damage to aquatic animals. “Thousands of fish have died earlier this year, I believe that spraying of these fresheners by authorities to subdue the foul smell has caused the death of fish,” said Bapatla Krishnamohan, a green activist, who has been fighting for restoration of the lake for over two decades.

The size of the lake has never been made public despite filing of RTI applications over the years by local activists. There remains no clarity as different departments have quoted less than 20 acres of FTL. The 2013 preliminary notification suggests that the lake has 11.5 acres as FTL. “There remains no clarity on the FTL or buffer zone of the lake and final notification on the lake is yet to come,” Krishnamohan explained.

The outlets of the lake have been closed, breaking the chain of the lakes which drain into Musi river. In recent years, not only has GHMC’s gym and walking track come up, but also some religious structures have been built, completely transforming the nature of the water body. Recently, the local green activists along with Krishanmohan also met CM Revanth for restoration of the lake along with Pedda Cheruvu in Ramanthapur. Since the government is bent upon releasing water bodies from the clutches of encroachers, one can only hope that this lake will also see removal of encroachements over its land.