Hyderabad: Chinna Jeeyar calls on Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan

Hyderabad: Tridandi Chinna Jeeyar Swami on Tuesday called on Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan and invited her to attend the Sri Ramanuja Sahasrabdi Millennium Birth Anniversary celebrations at his Muchintal ashram.

He told her that the celebrations were being held to mark the completion of the 1,000 year birth anniversary of Ramanuja Charya. The Swamiji said the celebrations would be held from February 2 to 14.

The ashram has installed a 214-ft-tall statue of Ramanuja Charya, which has been named 'Samathamurthy'.

He said that the copper statue would be unveiled on February 14 by President Ramnath Kovind.