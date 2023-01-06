Hyderabad: CI Shyam Sundar Reddy saves three lives

Hyderabad: Rajendranagar Traffic CI R Shyam Sundar Reddy was on vehicle-checking duty near Himayatsagar ORR junction around 9.30 am on Thursday when a motorist informed him about the presence of a woman and two children, a boy (7) and a girl (6), at an isolated spot on the banks of Himayatsagar.

Sensing something was amiss, Reddy rushed to the spot on the service road between Himayatsagar ORR junction and Shamshabad. "I found a woman dragging her children towards the water body. I jumped over the fence and caught hold of her and brought all of them to a safer area," he said.

The woman broke down and narrated her woes that caused her to consider ending her life along with children. "She said that she was a flower vendor from Bandlaguda. She was facing issues with her husband and slipped into depression," said Reddy.

The police counselled her and assured extending necessary assistance. "We told her to be strong and take care of her two children. She regretted her haste and promised to live and work to secure a bright future for her children," he said.

The CI advised people not to take hasty decisions over small issues as there is a solution to every problem. "If aggrieved, one can approach family counselling centres at police station," he adds.