Hyderabad: Citizens urged to get vaccinated

Golconda: As part of an awareness campaign to achieve cent per cent Covid-19 vaccination in Hyderabad, Karwan MLA Kausar Mohiuddin along with health department officials took out a door-to-door campaign in Resham Bagh of Golconda and appealed to the citizens to get vaccinated.

During the awareness drive, they walked through Resham Bagh, Masjid-e-Hanzala lane, Golconda and surrounding areas with placards and posters to create awareness on taking Covid vaccine.

The Karwan MLA, speaking on the occasion, stated that most of the people were unaware, hesitant and not willing to get vaccinated. He appealed to them to get vaccinated to keep corona at bay.