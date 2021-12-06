  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Citizens urged to get vaccinated

Citizens urged to get vaccinated
x

Citizens urged to get vaccinated

Highlights

MLA Kausar participates in door-to-door campaign held in Resham Bagh in Golconda

Golconda: As part of an awareness campaign to achieve cent per cent Covid-19 vaccination in Hyderabad, Karwan MLA Kausar Mohiuddin along with health department officials took out a door-to-door campaign in Resham Bagh of Golconda and appealed to the citizens to get vaccinated.

During the awareness drive, they walked through Resham Bagh, Masjid-e-Hanzala lane, Golconda and surrounding areas with placards and posters to create awareness on taking Covid vaccine.

The Karwan MLA, speaking on the occasion, stated that most of the people were unaware, hesitant and not willing to get vaccinated. He appealed to them to get vaccinated to keep corona at bay.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Interested in blogging for thehansindia.com? We will be happy to have you on board as a blogger.
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X