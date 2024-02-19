Hyderabad City all set for grand celebrations of Shivaji Maharaj’s 394th Jayanti

Hyderabad: Shri Chhatrapati Shivaji Maratha navyuk mandal and Shri Chhatrapati Shivaji Maratha sanskritik trust (Telangana) are jointly organising the 394th Jayanti of Maratha warrior Shivaji Maharaj in the city today.

According to the organisers, a grand Shobha Yatra will be taken up at 1 pm from Puranapul Shiv Dwar. The Navyuvak mandal State president Madan Jadhav said that BJP MLA T Raja Singh would flag off the Shobha Yatra, which would pass through the Gandhi Statue at Puranapul, Jumerat Bazar, Chudibazar, Begum Bazar, Siddiamber Bazar, Gauliguda, and reach the Imlinan Shivaji statue at 5 pm. There would be a public meeting at the Shivaji statue.

The BJP corporators Lal Singh, Shankar Yadav, M Shashikala Krishna, former MLA Prem Singh Rathore, and others would participate in the Shobha Yatra. The organisers, Vishwanath More, Gopal Jagtap, and Gajanan Gulabrao Deshmukh, urged the denizens to participate in the Shobha Yatra and make it a grand success.