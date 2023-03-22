Hyderabad: City BRS leaders aghast at party top brass, 3 MLAs skip meeting

Hyderabad: At a meeting called on Tuesday to have coordination between leaders and cadre, the BRS leaders from the city expressed displeasure over negligence by the leadership and importance being given to MIM leaders.

However, senior leaders asked them to be with people since this was the election year and assured that the party leadership would solve their issues. A meeting of the general body of the Hyderabad city leaders was held at the Telangana Bhavan. It was skipped by the Hyderabad district president M Gopinath and MLAs like Deputy Speaker T Padma Rao Goud and Mutha Gopal.

The meeting was chaired by Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav. There are 15 segments in Hyderabad and one member T Sayanna passed away recently. Legislators Kaleru Venkatesh (Amberpet), DanamNagender (Khairatabad) were present.

Sources said that one of the leaders pointed out ignorance by the leaders. "We have been working for the party but the party ignores us. "Our works are not being done. Importance is being given to MIM leaders, which is insulting for the cadre being in the ruling party," a senior leader told the meeting, urging the leadership to focus on the ground level issues.

They were upset that they didn't know how to bring their issues to the notice of the party leadership and whom to meet. One of them said it was ten years since the party was in power, but the cadre had not benefited so far. Yadav pacified the leaders by noting down their issues and assuring them to take the issues to Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao. The party leaders were asked to open social media accounts so as to counter the propaganda of the Opposition parties and promote the government programmes so that they reach the common man.

The opposition parties, like BJP and Congress, will target the party. Hence the leaders should use various social media platforms to counter them with proof, especially during elections, the leaders were told.