Hyderabad: City celebrates Janmashtami with zeal & zest

The city of pearls, Hyderabad celebrated Krishna Janmashtami with pomp and gaiety on Thursday, what with droves of men and women decked up in traditional dress made a beeline to the temples situated across the city and participated in special pujas to mark the occasion.
More than anybody else, it is the cherubic-looking kids who donned as Little Krishnas accompanied with a bevy of Gopikas stole the thunder of the celebrations.It was a feast for the eyes as several schools organised special programmes in sychronisation of the celebrations.ISKCON temples across the city were choked with devotees right from the morning and the celebrations peaked in the evening.
Idols of Krishna and Radha were dressed in elaborate and glittering jewellery and colourful flowers for the occasion. Devout conducted celebrations with zeal and zest at homes serving specially cooked and sumptuous food to the guests.