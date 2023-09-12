Hyderabad: City celebrates marathon spirit

Hyderabad: The initiative of Hans India to organise full marathon to create awareness against suicides succeeded in bringing different sections of the society to join hands in further spreading this message.

A Septuagenarian lady who participated in the run on Tuesday wrote an article explaining how the marathon had become a platform to explain the need to fight against the increasing suicidal tendencies in the society. Some said that they would carry forward this message through various social organisations with which they work for the betterment of the society.

The President of Agarwal Samaj Manish Agarwal and Vice President Purshottam Agarwal who inaugurated the 10k run said that they strongly support the cause and would do whatever they can to take up a fight against suicides. Prominent members of the Samaj who supported the Marathon and its aim included Dinesh Agarwal Pawan Ajitsaria, Krish Mittal, Amit Jindal, Dheeraj Agarwal and Mayur Sonthelia. Techies from TCS had also shown keen interest in the Marathon and said that fight against suicides was the need of the day.

All the participants of the full marathon expressed their happiness over the arrangements the meticulous arrangements made by police which made it possible for them to run without facing any traffic problems all through the route. The prize winners said that while the marathon had sent a powerful message that suicide was not solution to problems, the DGP Anjani Kumar and IG Ramesh Reddy were very vocal in motivating the participants to carry forward the message that life is always full of problems and every problem has a solution. One should not allow himself to slip into depression and resort to such extreme measures of suicide. Among others who joined the campaign against the sucide and made tha marathon success include dettol, Haldirams, T-hub, Anu furniture, ICSI, Suvarnabhumi, Union bank of India, Hyndai, GoPain, Max fit