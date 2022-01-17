Hyderabad: City in grip of chilly weather

Hyderabad: The city is once again in the grip of chilly weather. As it is during the last two days rain with cold winds forced people to mostly remain indoors. Thanks to the Sankranti festival, weather conditions and with many residents going to their native places in districts and Andhra Pradesh, the roads looked deserted on Sunday.

The IMD bulletin indicated on Sunday that cold conditions will return to the city, with it forecasting minimum temperatures of 18, 17, 17, 16, 16 and 16 degrees Celsius from January 17 to 22. The sky will be cloudy with haze during the next five days.

The night temperature during the last 24 hours ending at 8.30 am on Sunday was 18.9 degrees Celsius. Two mm of rain was recorded in the city. Saroornagar in Ranga Reddy district registered 6 cm, while Vikarabad and Hayathnagar 1 cm each.

The chief amounts of rainfall in districts were: Noothankal (Suryapet) 7, Mothey (Suryapet), Suryapet 3 each, Ramannapeta (Yadadri- Bhuvanagiri), Jajireddigudem (Suryapet), Nalgonda 2 each, Yadagirigutta (Y Bhuvanagiri).