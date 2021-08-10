Hyderabad city police fetes PV Sindhu

Basheerbagh: The City Police on Tuesday felicitated Tokyo Olympic bronze medalist PV Sindhu. Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar lauded the ace shuttler saying that she had displayed character in maintaining her fitness and focus, despite the testing conditions.

Sindhu thanked the Commissioners of Police of Hyderabad and Cyberabad for their support during the lockdown by providing a pass, which ensured her training progressed without any hindrance during the preparations for the Tokyo meet. She dedicated the medal to the services of the Police department. Sindhu's father PV Ramana also thanked the police for their support.

Shikha Goel, Additional Commissioner of Police (Crimes and SIT), said Sindhu epitomised the spirit of every Indian woman's "Never say No" attitude.