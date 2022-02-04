Hyderabad City police on alert

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad city police has being put on alert in wake of the attack on AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi. He was on his way to Delhi after campaigning at Meerut, Uttar Pradesh and was shot by unknown assailants at Chhajarsi toll plaza.

A police officer on condition of anonymity said, "We have beefed up the patrolling in the city and have also deployed more officers at various sensitive locations in order to prevent any untoward incident. Apart from that, we have also instructed the reserve police to stay on alert because if required we may have to call them to maintain law and order. Precautions are being taken because we have received intelligence report that miscreants may try to take advantage of the situation and may spoil the peace and harmony of the city. We have requested the Hyderabad MP to instruct their party cadre to not indulge in any kind of acts or protests or rallies."

For now, the situation in the city is normal but we are taking precautionary measures and if required we will also install pickets in sensitive areas to control the damage, said the officer.

The parliamentarian was attacked by two unknown miscreants on the toll plaza when Asaduddin Owaisi was returning to Delhi.