Hyderabad: City records highest rainfall of 14.3 mm, rain to continue

Hyderabad: While the city has been receiving rain, mostly during evening hours, on Tuesday parts of Hyderabad witnessed downpour for the entire day. The highest rainfall of 14.3 mm was recorded at Patancheruvu, under GHMC limits. The forecast said rain is expected at isolated places in the city for the next three days.

The Met department has also issued a yellow alert or 'be prepared' warning for Wednesday and Thursday in the city. The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation asked citizens to avoid travel and stay indoors unless unavoidable during heavy rain.

According to the Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS) reports, heavy rainfall was reported in Malkajgiri (49.3 mm), Alwal (48.3 mm), and Kapra (39.0 mm), Thirumalagiri (34.8 mm), and Uppal (29 mm).

A few other areas like Tolichowki, Mehdipatnam, Asifnagar and Chandrayangutta saw water-logging.

Following the heavy rainfall, authorities directed all GHMC zonal commissioners, deputy commissioners and Disaster Response Force (DRF) teams to be on alert and be available on field. The DRF teams and monsoon emergency teams have been deployed in low-lying and flood-prone areas to prevent inundation in view of heavy rain forecast for three days.

According to the India Meteorological Department, Hyderabad centre, the city is to experience cloudy weather accompanied by thundershowers at isolated places for the next 48 hours. "The maximum temperatures are predicted to be in the range of 32 degree Celsius to 33 degree Celsius, while the minimum temperatures will be in the range of 22 degree Celsius to 24 degree Celsius," said the IMD bulletin.