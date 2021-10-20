Hyderabad: City techie rescued

Hyderabad: Efforts made by local leaders and steps taken by Union minister G Kishan Reddy in Delhi helped in rescuing a group of five young women techies who were stuck in massive floods in Uttarakhand since Monday. Five software engineers Sushma of Malkajgiri and her friends Suchi, Holi, Kruthi and Sruthi, who are now working in Delhi, Ranchi and Jameshdpur, were colleagues in Deloitte in the past and had decided to go to Uttarakhand on a holiday.

As they reached Uttarakhand on Monday evening, they saw the river Kosi in spate due to heavy rains and took shelter on the second floor of Lemon Tree hotel in Ramnagar area, near Jim Corbett National Park. The water level rose further and the entire first floor of the hotel was flooded, and all the guests were shifted to the second floor. Scared of the situation, Sushma informed her parents over phone about the situation they were in and expressed fear that they may not survive. The parents of Sushma contacted their house owner who in turn informed the Radha Krishna Nagar Welfare Association. The association then contacted the Union minister for help. Kishan Reddy took up the issue with the local administration of Uttarakhand. The local administration then contacted these girls and made necessary arrangements to take them to Delhi safely.



Sushma's parents thanked the local leaders and the Union minister for the swift action they had taken in rescuing the techies. Sushma, they said, will be reaching Hyderabad on Wednesday.