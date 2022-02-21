Hyderabad City top cop prods CCS to clear pending files

Hyderabad: City Police Commissioner CV Anand on Monday held a review meeting at the CCS office to discuss various issues about reducing crime and increased policing.

While interacting with officers, he pointed out that there is an urgent need for the department to clear pending files at CCS, specially that of crimes against women and also files of cybercrime. With increased cases of cybercrime and drugs the department needs to pull up its socks to ensure pendency is reduced on a priority basis, said Anand.

He added "as the department is chasing with full force behind drug peddlers and consumers, officers at every police station will be trained to deal with narcotics- related cases. The rise in cybercrime, economic offences should be dealt with effectively by reorganising crime control and investigation strategies. Tools and technologies should be extensively used to trace suspects and apprehend them at the earliest." The commissioner took cognisance of the fact that the CCS had lost its glory recently. Now is the time to get it back. In order to do that CCS officers will not be assigned any other duties except urgent cases. Also, the CCS will be allotted required resources, vehicles and manpower to solve cases. The zonal teams will be formed soon with the required infrastructure to solve cases.

Said Anand the zonal teams will reduce current workload at CCS because every small case from a single zone is landing in CCS. Due to lack of required manpower the department is being overburdened. Once the zonal teams are formed work efficiency will improve and quick results can be delivered.