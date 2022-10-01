Hyderabad City's iconic landmarks to turn pink for breast cancer campaign

Hyderabad: On 'International Breast Cancer' awareness month, Ushalakshmi Breast Cancer Foundation (UBF), a city-based foundation, has made arrangements to illuminate historical monuments and major landmarks of Hyderabad in pink on Friday.

For the last 13 years, UBF has been illuminating landmarks including Charminar, Prasads Imax, Buddha statue in Tank Bund, Durgam Cheruvu cable bridge and KIMS Hospital in to a pink colour.

Illumination in pink is a way to attract the attention and curiosity of people and raise awareness about the importance of early detection of breast cancer. The endeavor was to create awareness about the importance of early detection and spread the message of hope, courage and survival in the fight against breast cancer.

"Hyderabad is the only city in Asia to have so many prominent buildings and historic monuments turn pink in one night in support of breast cancer awareness," said Dr P Raghu Ram, founder of UBF. To win the war on breast cancer, women of all ages must report to their doctor if there are any new changes noticed in the breast. All women must get an annual screening mammogram from the age of 40, said the noted breast cancer surgeon.