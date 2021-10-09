Hyderabad: Clamour for more RTC buses in Bolarum grows

Secunderabad: With the population increasing in the north-eastern part of the city by leaps and bounds in the last few years, the demand for the State-run Road Transport Corporation to increase the frequency of buses besides reinstating the 22 R (Secunderabad Junction -Risala Bazar) and 24 SM (ECIL X Roads to Suchitra) buses has also grown further.

"At a time when fuel prices are skyrocketing, the best thing for the government to do is to create a good public transport system that augurs well for all. Many in this area are unable to take public transport due to closure of roads. Hence, it would be better if RTC increases the frequency of buses on important routes to cater to the public," said A Murali Krishna, a resident of Bolarum. "We face hardships everyday due to lack of proper public transport facilities at Bolarum. I have to either take an auto or a lift from my locality to reach a certain distance to board the bus. The cancellation of 24 SM bus services has only increased our plight. If the State government increases the frequency of buses on this route, hundreds of commuters will get benefitted," said M Ramesh, a resident of Alwal. "Earlier, the 22 R buses used to ply. However, the RTC doesn't operate them anymore. Commuters who want to go to Secunderabad have to either walk or take an auto and reach Lal Bazar and then board a bus. There are no share-autos plying on this stretch. We have many a time requested the RTC officials to reinstate the buses, but in vain," said another resident, Rohit Rao, urging the RTC officials to reinstate the buses besides increasing their frequency for providing better transport facilities to the citizens residing in this part of the city.