  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Classical dance performance held

Hyderabad: Classical dance performance held
x
Highlights

Hyderabad: Artistes Dhaneesha Dhanapal and Aashika Shanmughan performed Mohiniyattam and Bharatanatyam respectively at Shilparamam, Madhapur on...

Hyderabad: Artistes Dhaneesha Dhanapal and Aashika Shanmughan performed Mohiniyattam and Bharatanatyam respectively at Shilparamam, Madhapur on Monday.

Dhaneesha’s graceful Mohiniyattam showcased the subtle art of 'Lasya,' while Aashika's dynamic Bharatanatyam embodied the vigour of 'Tandava.' Their performances highlighted the rich cultural heritage of Indian classical dance, earning resounding applause from the audience.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X