Hyderabad: Classical dance performance held
Highlights
Hyderabad: Artistes Dhaneesha Dhanapal and Aashika Shanmughan performed Mohiniyattam and Bharatanatyam respectively at Shilparamam, Madhapur on Monday.
Dhaneesha’s graceful Mohiniyattam showcased the subtle art of 'Lasya,' while Aashika's dynamic Bharatanatyam embodied the vigour of 'Tandava.' Their performances highlighted the rich cultural heritage of Indian classical dance, earning resounding applause from the audience.
