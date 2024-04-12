Hyderabad: CM A Revanth Reddy and galaxy of netas attend Eid bash at Shabbir’s house

Hyderabad : IN a remarkable display of communal harmony and celebration, an illustrious array of personalities, including Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, gathered at the residence of government advisor Mohammed Ali Shabbir on Thursday to commemorate the joyous occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.

In a historic gathering, distinguished figures from diverse spheres of life converged at Shabbir Ali's residence in Jubilee Hills to extend their warm wishes on the auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr. Revanth Reddy, in a gesture of respect and goodwill, graced Shabbir Ali's residence with his presence early in the morning before his departure to Delhi.



He spent a delightful hour with the family, sharing light-hearted moments and relishing the traditional Eid-ul-Fitr delicacy, sheer khorma.



In the afternoon, about 150 select guests, including Assembly Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar, Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka, Ministers Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, D Sridhar Babu, and Ponnam Prabhakar, AICC Telangana Incharge Deepa Das Munshi, and others, were present. The guests were treated to a sumptuous feast featuring a delectable spread of haleem, biryani, double ka meetha, sheer khorma, and other mouth-watering Hyderabadi dishes.



Shabbir Ali said, “Eid-ul-Fitr is not merely a festival; it is a celebration of togetherness and shared joy. As we conclude the month of Ramadan, it is heart warming to witness friends and well-wishers gathering to celebrate. In the spirit of inclusivity, I extended invitations to those who are not just acquaintances but family in every sense.”

He stated that the Congress government made elaborate arrangements for the peaceful conduct of Ramadan festivities throughout the entire month. In addition to extensive arrangements made at mosques across Telangana, shops and establishments in Greater Hyderabad were permitted to operate until 4 am. This enabled people to buy and sell quickly during the night while observing the day-long fast in the scorching heat.