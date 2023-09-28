Live
Hyderabad: CM K Chandrashekar Rao greets Muslims on Milad-Un-Nabi
Hyderabad : Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao extended greetings to Muslims on the occasion of Milad-Un-Nabi on Thursday.
The CM said that Muslims consider Milad-Un-Nabi, the birthday of Prophet Muhammad, as the most auspicious day and the community believes Almighty Allah designated Muhammad as the last Prophet to spread the message of peace.
He wished that Prophet Mohammad’s teachings - Peace, compassion, religious thinking, charity, unity, and equality of all human beings would spread all over the world. The schemes launched by the State government for the socio-economic and spiritual development of the Muslim minority people are yielding desirable results. He reaffirmed the government’s commitment to preserving the principles of “Ganga Jamuni Tehzeeb” in Telangana.