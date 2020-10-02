Hyderabad: CM KCR, governor Tamilisai pay tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at Bapu Ghat
Highlights
Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and governor Tamilisai Soundararajan paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on his 151st birth anniversary at Bapu Ghat in Hyderabad.
Ministers and MLAs accompanied the Chief Minister and the governor to Bapu Ghat and paid offered tributes to Mahatma Gandhi
Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan took to Twitter and said, "Paid floral tributes to Father of Nation Mahatma Gandhi on his birth anniversary, at Bapu Ghat in Hyderabad today. Hon'ble KCR garu@TelanganaCMO & Council of Ministers were present."
