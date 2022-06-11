Hyderabad: Commanding Officers' Orientation Course concludes at CAW

Hyderabad: The five days Commanding Officers' Orientation Course conducted in hybrid mode by the College of Air Warfare (CAW), Secunderabad concluded on Friday. The course was attended by over 30 officers of the rank of Group Captain and Wing Commander from the Indian Air Force including officers from the friendly foreign countries. The course was aimed at empowering the participating officers to shoulder the responsibilities of the Commanding Officer effectively.

A senior officer, Defence wing, Hyderabad said, during the five-day course, officers from Air Headquarters/units under Training Command, Directing Staff at this college and specialists from various fields delivered talks covering major aspects of operations, maintenance, administration and leadership.