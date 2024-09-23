Hyderabad commemorates World Rivers Day 2024 with community walk

Hyderabad: Every year on the fourth Sunday of September, ‘World Rivers Day’ is observed to raise awareness about water bodies and promote their conservation. This year's observance falls on September 22. To commemorate this occasion, the Forum for a Better Hyderabad, in collaboration with ‘World Rivers Day – Canada’ and local civil society groups, organized a walk along the banks of Shamirpet Lake's southern bund in Medchal District.

Students from Government City College, Deccan Heritage Academy, JBR Architecture College, St. Patrick’s High School, Oxford Grammar School, Himayat Nagar, and Sri Sai Vidya Niketan participated in the event.

The program was presided over by Prof. Er Veda Kumar Manikonda, National Governing Council Member of INTACH, New Delhi. Other attendees included historian Dr. Dyawanavally Satyanarayana, Director of the Telangana Tribal Museum; Ravindra Reddy, Convenor of the Shamirpet Samrakshana Committee; Subhash Reddy, water harvesting expert; Narahari, a member of FBH; and various environmentalists.

Veda Kumar noted that FBH has celebrated World Rivers Day for three years in Hyderabad, emphasizing that responsibility for protecting rivers and water bodies extends beyond the government to civil society, organizations, and youth. He highlighted the significance of Shamirpet Lake, praising it as a premier sunset spot selected by the 6th Nizam, Mehboob Ali Pasha, and noted its stunning rock formations.

A photo exhibition was also set up along the bank of the lake.