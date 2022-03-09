Hyderabad: Computer education takes a back seat in government schools

Hyderabad: Most of the government schools in the city are lacking computer classes and teachers. The Digital Classrooms Programme, which was launched with much hype and fanfare by the State government in high schools and another newly initiated Mana Ooru, Mana Badi which was also launched, lack computer education.

Out of many government schools, only a handful of them have computers. When visited a few schools, it was observed that most of the government schools do not have computers or teachers. Surprisingly, there are a few schools that are running without basic infrastructure and subject teachers. A government school teacher, who wished to remain anonymous, said that there were no computer classes for students as the school doesn't have computers.

"Forget about computers, the schools doesn't have the subject teachers and each teacher is forced to handle two to three subjects," added the school teacher further. Another teacher, echoing a similar view said, "Our school students are no less competent than private school students, but the government is failing in providing basic infrastructure."

A student of the Government High School in Nampally said, "Many students are from poor backgrounds who cannot afford a computer at home. While joining the school, our parents and we students expected that we would get a chance to learn about computers, but it has not been possible."

Even in those schools where computers are present, none of them has dedicated instructors. Another serious concern is that almost half of the computers that were bought for the high schools and primary schools are not functioning due to lack of maintenance.

SQ Masood, a social activist, said that computers have become important in school and college education because they provide access to a huge variety of information. "The government is now talking of Digital India. It should start from the school level itself. Computer education may also help students learn different computer courses in future. Many of the State-run schools lack computer education. However, realising the importance of computer education, private schools are providing computer education from the sixth standard onwards," he added.

Asif Hussain Sohail, another activist, said that the government was initiating several programmes in terms of education, but fails to provide necessary infrastructure. Even in Mana Ooru, Mana Badi, the government is set to provide 12 kinds of basic amenities in schools, but there is no mention of computer education when all are talking about the Digital India."

He said that several representations were given to the State government and Education department for the computer education, yet nothing has been done. "Observing the lack of computers in government schools, as a part of donation, a few dozen computers with the yearly internet package and a stationary were donated to government schools in the city before the lockdown, and now most of the systems are not working due to lack of maintenance," he rued.