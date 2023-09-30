Hyderabad: Congress BC leaders’ demand for tickets yet to be met

Hyderabad : The demand for a good number of party tickets to the BCs in Congress is still unresolved as the high command is not in a mood to give any assurance to the BC leaders.

A 40-member BC delegation, led by senior leaders Madhu Yashki Goud, Ponnam Prabhakar, Mahesh Kumar Goud, V Hanumantha Rao, PonnalaLaxmaiah and Shabbir Ali, met AICC general secretary K Venugopal and discussed the issue of finalisation of tickets for BCs in the upcoming Assembly elections.

The BC leaders brought to the high command’s notice the demand for more seats to BCs in the wake of TPCC’s recent decision to allot two seats to BCs in every Lok Sabha segment in the State. The BC leadership is demanding at least 30 seats for BC communities. The high command is of strong view that winning horses will only be given top priority in finalisation of tickets to BCs.

In many Assembly segments, leaders said, winning chances of BC leaders are not bright. Hence, the allotment of tickets to BCs will not be easy in the current political situation.

It is learnt that Venugopal told the delegation the party will accord priority to BCs in the finalisation of tickets. A final call will be taken based on fresh survey reports. The BC leaders said they have been pursuing the issue with the high command for the last one week, but positive response is yet to come.