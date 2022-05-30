Hyderabad: Congress charges BJP leader with blasphemy

Hyderabad: State Congress on Saturday said the entire population of Muslims comprising of 1.8 billion people spread over 58 countries are badly hurt by the vicious, false and undeterred abuse of the most revered figure of Islam Prophet Mohammed by the BJP Spokesperson Nupur Sharma, in an interview to a national news channel.

Zafar Javed, TPCC senior vice president demanded the BJP National President J P Nadda to immediately intervene in the matter and tender unequivocal apology to the Muslims of India, for their National Spokesperson Nupur Sharma's blasphemous remarks, who hurled unprovoked and undeterred abuse on Prophet Mohammed. "He should take responsibility on behalf of the party's National Spokesperson and tender an apology, said Zafar.

Nupur's statement has crossed all limits of mutual respect towards all faiths and religions. If any action is not taken on the derogatory speech made by Nupur immediately, this might lead to an ugly un-warranted situation all over the country.

This certainly will also tarnish the good relations of India with the 58 Muslim countries all over the world, which the past and the present incumbent Prime Ministers of the country have so assiduously built over the past several years. This may even hurt the commercial interest of the country especially when it is going through difficult times.

The BJP should not stand on ego and must tender its apology immediately, failing which the community will lodge complaints against Nupur Sharma in every police station, all over the country and will take recourse to all legal and peaceful forms of protest.