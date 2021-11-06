Hyderabad: Congress leaders chalk out action plan on farmers' issues

Hyderabad: Congress party leaders said that they had prepared an action plan to be followed in the districts against the alleged unfair policies of the ruling TRS in agriculture sector and employment. They convened a meeting at Gandhi Bhavan on Saturday to discuss the plan of action to implement in districts following the problems of farmers and unemployed youth in the State. The leaders discussed the incident where a farmer reportedly died of cardiac attack at a grain purchasing centre at Lingampeta mandal of Kamareddy district and the attitude of the government in buying grains from the farmers.

TPCC President A Revanth Reddy assured of extending all kind of support to the family of the farmer who died after a cardiac attack. Revanth spoke with Rajender, son of the deceased farmer, on Saturday and consoled the family terming the incident unfortunate and assured them to extend all the needy help from the Congress.

Later speaking to the media, Revanth said, the party had prepared a plan of action to follow in the district against the State governments' negligence towards farmers and the Centre steadily increasing fuel, gas prices making the common man suffer. Unemployed Jang Siren would also be demonstrated in coming days, he added.

Quoting the national crime rate, Revanth said, '7,409 farmers had died in the State the unofficial toll is 40,000. Congress leaders further planned to hold meetings with all the Dalit Association on Dalit Bandhu on November 13 and decided to invade Civil Supply Bhavan on Monday demanding to reduce the fuel/gas prices.