Hyderabad: Congress leaders held for protesting at Raj Bhavan over agri bills

Congress leaders have been arrested by the police after they staged a protest at Raj Bhavan against the introduction of a new agriculture bill by the centre. The Congress leaders across the country called for a nationwide protest against the agriculture bill and wanted to submit a memorandum to the governors.

In Hyderabad, the Congress leaders tried to reach Raj Bhavan to submit the memorandum to the governor Tamilisai Soundarajan. They were arrested by the police and sent to Goshamahal police station.

During the protest, TPCC president Uttam Kumar Reddy lashed out at the governor for refusing to meet them fearing the spread of coronavirus. He said that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the CM K Chandrasekhar Rao are causing troubles to the farmers with the three bills, he added.

He continued that the issues that the Prime Minister talked were not included in the bills.

Later, Uttam criticized the state government stating that it failed to compensate the crop losses incurred to the farmers due to the floods and incessant rains. He further said that the Congress party will stage a statewide protest on October 2.