Hyderabad: Congress misleading people, fumes Gutha Sukhender

Hyderabad: Telangana Legislative Council Chairman GuthaSukhender Reddy on Friday accused Congress leaders of misleading the people and spreading lies about the farmers.

Speaking to the media at his residence, Sukhender Reddy said that the Congress has always been against farmers and that its leaders are now resorting to making false accusations in order to sow discord among the people.

He specifically criticized TPCC president Revanth Reddy and Bhongir MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, saying that they “do not know about agriculture” and that their words about KCR being responsible for the Basheerbagh shootings are “utter lies.” Sukhender Reddy also defended the KCR government’s record on electricity, saying that the state has had a plentiful supply of power during the past nine years. He denied that the government is buying electricity from private companies, and said that it is instead buying power from NLDC, which is a government organisation.