Hyderabad: Congress Shaik Akbar confident of victory

Hyderabad : The Congress party’s new face, Shaik Akbar, is taking on the bigwig AIMIM three-time MLA in the upcoming State Legislative elections. Akbar is confident in winning the seat and aims to take on the incumbent on unresolved issues in the segment.

The Congress nominated Shaik Akbar from the vibrant Malakpet constituency, and he is contesting his first Assembly election this year. The candidate launched a full-fledged political campaign, knocking on every Malakpet resident’s door and started interacting with locals on the Congress party’s theme of six guarantees.

The 43-year-old leader is keen on promoting six party guarantees which will drive it to success. He says, “I have started door-to-door campaigning, I will campaign aggressively and reach out to different communities in the constituency with an aim to change the constituency with the slogan ‘Vote for change’.”

Shaik Akbar was born on May 24, 1980, in Vanasthalipuram, Rangareddy, and is a native of Nalgonda district. He completed his graduation from Nizam college and post-graduation from AV college. Shaik Akbar has a deeply rooted connection to the local community. He is the son of Shaik Siddiq, a respected figure in the region. Akbar’s political journey began with his unwavering commitment as a grassroots party activist in the Congress.

Speaking to The Hans India at his nomination rally on Wednesday, Shaik Akbar, who is very much confident of his winning said that he interacted with various communities, NGOs, Residents Welfare Associations, intellectuals, and understanding their problems and convening the manifesto of the Congress party. With the party’s manifesto and six guarantees, the basic needs of the citizens can be fulfilled, and people are supporting him for a change. “Malakpet segment lacks development without proper infrastructure, proper roads, educational institutions, health centres and the slums remain the same,” he added.

With a strong focus on development, social justice, and progress, Akbar aspires to be the people’s voice, backing for their rights and ensuring their representation in the political landscape. He seeks to bring positive change to Malakpet by addressing the needs and concerns of its diverse population.

Akbar said that he will solve the traffic issues in the area and complete the infra development on time without any delay. “The IT Tower, which was announced over four years back, the foundation stone, was laid by the BRS and MIM recently, after the election dates were announced.”

He said despite all the promises made by the BRS government, nothing was fulfilled. The ruling party is fooling minorities in the name of developments. “The main problem, apart from lack of civic amenities, is the ruling party’s failure to implement double-bedroom houses, government hospitals, educational institutions and to provide schemes among deserving citizens,” said Akbar.

Shaik Akbar said that the future lies with the youth and has a vision to organise their well-being. He plans to conduct and undertake programmes for the youth with skill development, ensuring they have access to opportunities that pave the way for successful and bright careers.