Hyderabad: Congress weighs options about Dubbaka by-poll

Hyderabad: There seem to be different views about contesting the ensuing Dubakka by-election in the Congress leadership. Many are of the opinion that the party should give a fight to the ruling party, while others suggest giving a skip since there may be a sympathy factor attached with the TRS candidate.



During the preparatory meeting for the Dubbaka by-election, chaired by AICC Telangana in-charge Manickam Tagore, the party leadership weighed the strengths and weaknesses of the party in the Dubbaka constituency. A hot discussion took place between the senior leaders on the issue. While some backed jumping into the poll fray, many leaders suggested backing the candidature of the widow of Solipeta Ramalinga Reddy, Sujatha, who is likely to win on sympathy wave and not to contest in the by-poll.

Another factor is said to be the BJP's growing influence in the constituency, which is likely to give a tough fight to the ruling party and in the event of contest would garner more votes than the Congress.

In 2018, Ramalinga Reddy won with a whopping majority and secured 89,299 votes while Congress candidate M Nageshwar Reddy stood distant second with 26,799, followed by M Raghunandan Rao of BJP with 22,595.