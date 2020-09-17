Hyderabad: Cop tests positive after holding birthday party, suspended

A constable has been suspended by the Rachakonda senior officials for throwing his birthday party and later testing positive for coronavirus.

The officials said that parties during the pandemic are not encouraged and the constable, Shiva Kumar from Keesara held his birthday party in a resort which was attended by several policemen. A few days ago, he was tested positive for coronavirus and all those who attended the party moved into quarantine. Their tests results are awaited.



Rachakonda Commissioner of Police Mahesh Bhagwat directed the local zonal DCP to conducted a probe into the incident. Besides the constable Shiva Kumar, another constable Naveen also were also given a memo and a show-cause notice to the inspector.



Telangana on Thursday reported 2,159 coronavirus positive cases pushing the total count to 1,65,003 and with the nine new deaths, the fatalities went up to 1005. On the other hand, 2,108 persons have been recovered from the virus in a single day taking the total number of recoveries to 1,33,555.

