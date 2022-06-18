Hyderabad: Cops clear all agitators

Hyderabad: Anarchism was in full swing at Secunderabad station on Friday morning. Horrifying scenes were witnessed at the railway station. Food and convenience stalls on all platforms were looted and set on fire.

Some of the protesters were seen armed with hammers and sticks. As the protesters tried to enter electric locomotive engines, railway officials cut power to the entire railway station.

After four hours of attacks and protests, the number of agitators came down significantly. But those present at the station continued to stage dharna on the railway tracks.

The police tried to talk to them and convince them to call off the agitation, but they refused to budge. However, a little later, the number of agitators further reduced and only a couple of hundred were left who continued their protest on the platform.

At this point, the police engaged them in talks and offered to take about 10 or 15 of them to the Army Recruitment Board for talks and assured that they would be safely brought back.

Initially, the students refused and demanded that the officials hold talks at the station. Finally, two students went with the police for talks.

The police then continuing their talks with the agitators surrounded them and around 5.30 pm started taking them into custody and shifted them to police station. With 'Operation All Clear' becoming successful, the railway authorities restored rail services.