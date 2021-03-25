Hyderabad: Cops plea to follow Covid safety norms

Madhapur: In view of the rising number of Coronavirus cases in the city, the Cyberabad police on Wednesday issued an advisory and urged the citizens to stay safe as the number of cases is on rise.

Cyberabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar, said, "We request people to wear masks, use sanitizers, and maintain social distance while moving in public and citizens should not take second surge in an easy manner. Also it is requested that people should be vaccinated at the earliest and the ones who are venturing out of homes shall ensure that they take precautions."

"All the Covid-19 Warriors who have fought the virus successfully & who were symptomatic should come forward to donate Plasma as their 500 ML of Plasma will save two persons & will bring cheerfulness in the families. We along with Cyberabad Security Council have set up a COVID-19 Control Room which functions round the clock to assist people. We are conducting regular plasma/blood donation drives across Hyderabad, Rachakonda and Cyberabad. It is requested to the public that they should forward to donate plasma by entering their details in the dedicated portal link. If anyone is interested to donate their plasma then they can register at https://donateplasma.scsc.in/ and if anyone is in need of Covid-19 Convalescent Plasma, then they can contact the Cyberabad COVID Control Room: 9490617440," stated the officer.