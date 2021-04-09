Hyderabad: Cops rescue kidnapped child within 30 hours

Saroornagar: The Saroornagar police on Thursday rescued a two-year-old boy from the clutches of kidnapper within 30 hours of the incident. The accused was identified as MMutaiah, a labourer.

According to police, the accused kidnapped the boy on Wednesday afternoon when he was left alone under a divider near Yadaiah statue in Kothapet X road by his mother. The boy's mother was seeking alms for her survival and went to attend nature's call by leaving her son behind. Meanwhile, the accused who was passing from the same street noticed the boy and kidnapped him.

As she could not locate the child in the area, the mother called up her husband to inform about the incident. The couple then filed a police complaint. The police immediately scanned the CCTV footage of the entire area and traced the kidnapper. He was then detained from his residence at Saidabad.The accused was then questioned by the police about his motive to which he confessed that his two marriages were unsuccessful, and he had love for children. Though he wanted to adopt a child, he could not afford the money. So, when he noticed the boy he took him to raise him as his own child. Nevertheless, he was remanded in judicial custody, said the police.