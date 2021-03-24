Hyderabad: Coronavirus cases crop up at GHMC head office

Two coronavirus cases sent the employees at the head office of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation in panic on Wednesday. It is learned that two officials in the chief engineer department on the fifth floor tested positive for the virus.



Alerted over the cases, all the officers from the department were given a holiday and the GHMC workers took up sanitization of the floor.

Coronavirus cases are on the rise in the state which reported 431 positive cases in a single day which include 111 from Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits. So far, the confirmed cases in the state touched 3,04,298 and the recovery count reached 2,99,270.