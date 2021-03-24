Top
Trending :
ADVERTISEMENT
Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Coronavirus cases crop up at GHMC head office

GHMC head office
x

GHMC head office

Highlights

Two coronavirus cases sent the employees at the head office of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation in panic on Wednesday.

Two coronavirus cases sent the employees at the head office of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation in panic on Wednesday. It is learned that two officials in the chief engineer department on the fifth floor tested positive for the virus.

Alerted over the cases, all the officers from the department were given a holiday and the GHMC workers took up sanitization of the floor.

Coronavirus cases are on the rise in the state which reported 431 positive cases in a single day which include 111 from Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits. So far, the confirmed cases in the state touched 3,04,298 and the recovery count reached 2,99,270.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X