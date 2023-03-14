Hyderabad: Corporate college 'mafia' harassing Inter students

Hyderabad: The State ABVP on Monday accused the 'corporate college mafia' of harassing students who are appearing for the Intermediate public examination by insisting on payment of fee for issuing the hall-tickets.

State ABVP leader Jeevan said in statement that the Intermediate Board seem to be toeing the line of the corporate colleges by causing inordinate delay in making available the hall-tickets on its website.

This, he pointed out, was causing severe hardships to students,describing it as 'painfuil'. He demanded the board to immediately make the hall-ticketsavailable on its website.