Hyderabad: Corporator K Mahendar asks officials to stop sewage pipeline work
Moosapet Corporator K Mahendar inspected the underground sewage pipeline work at Balaji Swarnapuri Colony, Motinagar, on Tuesday.
During the inspection, he said contractors were not using quality material in the work; even officials weren't taking action against them. Mahendar stated that with usage of non-quality material would lead to blockage of sewage.
He directed officials to stop the on-going work and to resume it with first quality material in the construction of underground sewage pipeline.
