  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Corporator K Mahendar asks officials to stop sewage pipeline work

Moosapet Corporator K Mahendar
x

Moosapet Corporator K Mahendar

Highlights

Moosapet Corporator K Mahendar inspected the underground sewage pipeline work at Balaji Swarnapuri Colony, Motinagar, on Tuesday.

Hyderabad: Moosapet Corporator K Mahendar inspected the underground sewage pipeline work at Balaji Swarnapuri Colony, Motinagar, on Tuesday.

During the inspection, he said contractors were not using quality material in the work; even officials weren't taking action against them. Mahendar stated that with usage of non-quality material would lead to blockage of sewage.

He directed officials to stop the on-going work and to resume it with first quality material in the construction of underground sewage pipeline.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Interested in blogging for thehansindia.com? We will be happy to have you on board as a blogger.
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X