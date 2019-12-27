Hyderabad: Corporator Pandala Satish Goud celebrates Christmas in Indragandhipuram Church

Fatehnagar: Local Corporator Pandala Satish Goud was the chief guest at Christmas festival celebrations in Indragandhipuram Church organised by Anjali. He cut X'mas cake and extended his greetings.

Addressing a gathering, he called for peaceful celebrations of the festival in unity while conveying greetings. Among those present were Nirmala, Shoba, Neelima, Ammulu, Imran, Aanwar, Nagesh, Shoukath, Arif, Halauddin-ul-Khan, Basawaraj, Bagayya, Shilpa Goud, Krishnakumari and Keerthi.