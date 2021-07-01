Hyderabad: Covaxin clinical trails for children underway

Clinical trails are underway for Covaxin for the children between two and 18 years of age by the Bharat Biotech. Also, a clinical trial to learn the safety and immunogenicity of a booster dose is also in process.

The company said that they are carrying out the experiments on the variants of virus and assess their suitability for follow-up booster doses.

Bharath Biotech developed Covaxin received Emergency Use Authorizations (EUA) in 16 countries including, Brazil, India, Philippines, Iran, Mexico, etc. The company is in talks with WHO to obtain Emergency Use Listing (EUL) for Covaxin. The product has been exported to several countries, with additional requests for supplies being received.

At present, there are four facilities of Bharat Biotech within India, and further expansion is in process by the end of 2021.