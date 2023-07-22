Live
- Rashmika Mandanna Ups The Ante As She Tries The Barbie-Core Trend And Poses In The Washroom
- Thackeray assures all help, rehab, jobs to weeping survivors of Raigad tragedy
- National Mango Day 2023: History, Significance, and Fascinating Facts
- International Self Care Day 2023: Date, history, significance of the day
- National Parents’ Day 2023: This is how millennial parents can raise healthy and happy children
- 2nd Test, Day 2: India post 438 in first innings against West Indies
- These stats and milestones mean something to me when the team needs me: Virat Kohli
- I knew I had to score: Messi on last-minute winner in Inter Miami CF
- Alia recounts how her tryst with acting started from school with theatre
- ‘Hip Hop India’ breaks Guinness World Record for largest hip-hop performance
Hyderabad CP briefs on Rs. 712 crore investment fraud, says money transferred through crypto
The Hyderabad Cyber Crime Police has successfully apprehended nine cyber criminals involved in investment frauds. During the operation, a significant...
The Hyderabad Cyber Crime Police has successfully apprehended nine cyber criminals involved in investment frauds. During the operation, a significant number of cellphones, laptops, and debit cards were seized from the suspects. The police suspect that these individuals, hailing from Lucknow, Gujarat, and Hyderabad, may have connections with criminals in Dubai and China. The gang is believed to have already looted around Rs. 712 crores.
Hyderabad City Commissioner of Police, CV Anand, revealed details about the case. He explained that the money obtained through these fraudulent activities is transferred from Dubai to China using cryptocurrency. He said that investigation revealed that some of this money was directed towards a crypto website used by terrorists. The Commissioner emphasized the need for national-level coordination in combating such fraudulent activities and stated that the matter would be brought to the attention of the central government.
Stating that despite efforts to raise awareness about cyber frauds, some innocent individuals continue to fall prey to these schemes, including software employees, he said that an IT employee reported losing 82 lakhs due to a cyber fraud.