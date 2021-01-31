Hyderabad: CPI national general secretary D Raja indisposed

Himayatnagar : CPI national General Secretary D Raja fell ill in CPI National Council meeting at the State party headquarters in the city. He was immediately rushed to the nearby corporate hospital and provided required medical treatment.

His health condition is stable and doctors kept a close watch on the fluctuating blood sugar level in the hospital. It is reported that Raja suffered food poisoning. As a result, he was indisposed.

Earlier, participating in the council meeting, the CPI leader came down heavily on the Union government for not addressing the farmers' demands against the newly introduced farm laws.

CPI senior leader S Sudhakar Reddy held Prime Minister Narendra Modi responsible for the current unrest among farming community and the violence unleashed in the national capital New Delhi on the Republic Day. The left party also demanded the Centre to find solutions to the financial crisis hit the entire country post the lockdown.