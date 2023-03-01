Hyderabad: CPMB celebrates National Science Day

Hyderabad: To mark the National Science Day on Tuesday, the Centre for Plant Molecular Biology (CPMB) conducted a day-long workshop "Experiencing Science: Do-It-Yourself (D-I-Y) Biology". Director Dr Rama Krishna Kancha said the programme was designed to give a taste of scientific research to under-graduate students by experiencing lab atmosphere and doing a couple of experiments themselves.

Two BSc students nominated from each of 15 degree colleges including Government City College, Nayapul, GDC Kukatpally, Kasturba Gandhi College, Marredpally, GDC Hussainialam, GDC for women, Begumpet, Bhavan's College, Sainikpuri, RBVRR Women's College, Narayanaguda, TSWRDC for women, Suryapet, St. Pious College, Nacharam, and others conducted certain molecular and computational biology experiments.

Eminent biologist Prof. Arjula Ramachandra Reddy delivered the keynote address on evolution of plant genomes. The programme was funded by the DST-TSCOST. The resource persons included Dr. Sandhya Annamaneni (Genetics department), Dr . Nageswara Rao Amanchi (Zoology)and Dr.Hameeda Bee (Microbiology).