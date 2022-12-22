Hyderabad: Crime rate in city remains same as last year

Hyderabad: While the overall crime rate in Hyderabad remained almost the same as 2021, cybercrimes, property crime and automobile theft, number of narcotic drug seizure cases were on the rise this year.

City Police Commissioner CV Anand disclosed in the annual press conference here that the overall crime rate in Hyderabad remained almost the same with a total of 22,060 cases this year as against 21,998 in 2021.

Number of murders came down to 63 in 2022 as against 89 in 2021, kidnaping came down to 220 as against 225, crime against woman came down from 2,652 to 2,524 and POSCO cases from 399 to 350.

Cybercrime cases increased to 2,249 cases as against 2,066 last year. CV Anand said that the Hyderabad police gained expertise in investigating cybercrime cases and setting an example to the country. Similarly, the number of theft cases also went up from 2,291 in 2021 to 2,631 in 2022.

The Hyderabad Narcotics Enforcement Wing (HNEW) of the city caught 177 drug peddlers including foreign nationals in 86 cases; another 932 consumers were also identified and arrested. The police seized various drugs like cocaine, ganja, charas, MDMA, hash oil, ecstasy pills worth Rs 2.3 crore in 2022.

The Hyderabad traffic police also booked a total of 42.41 lakh cases against offenders, 301 persons in road accidents including 110 pedestrians were killed. The Hyderabad PC said that to bring down pedestrian deaths they are holding talks with the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Authority (GHMC) authorities to barricade the road medians and improve facilities for pedestrian crossing at junctions.

386 cases related to ATM/debit cards and credit cards have been registered out of which 35 cases have been solved. Of the 97 cases reported as part of online fraud, 7 cases have been resolved. He said that 68 cases have been registered in connection with online communal posts and four cases have been solved, 41 cases of Nigerian frauds have been registered and six cases have been solved. Out of 11 matrimony cases, five cases have been solved. This year, the task force wing registered 1,703 cases and arrested 3,187 people.

SHE teams received 2,766 complaints in 2021 while 2,292 in 2022. As many as 235 people who tried to commit suicide in Hussain Sagar were saved by Tank Bund Lake Police.

The Commissioner said that 2,524 cases of crimes against women have been registered this year, out of which 296 cases were of rape, 126 cases of kidnapping, and 1,418 cases of harassment of women. He said that 91 new people have been issued a rowdy sheet this year. In property theft cases, Rs 25 crore property was stolen, 62 per cent of which was recovered, while 949 cases have been registered under financial crimes.

Anand said that 21 people were sentenced to life imprisonment in various cases, and 63 murder cases have been registered this year. There has been a huge increase in cheating cases. So far 4,297 cases have been registered, 456 gaming cases have been registered and a 70 per cent conviction rate has been recorded. More than 24 new people were registered under the PD Act Dial 100 received 2.33 lakh calls.