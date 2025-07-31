Live
Hyderabad: Crocodile Sightings Near Musi River Spark Fear Among Locals
Highlights
Crocodile sightings near the Musi River in Chaitanyapuri and Rajendranagar have alarmed residents. Authorities are monitoring the situation and warning people to stay alert.
Crocodile sightings in the Musi River have raised concern among residents in nearby areas. In Chaitanyapuri, locals reported spotting a crocodile near the Shiva temple. They said it has been present in the area for the past two days.
Based on this information, police visited the location and informed the forest department. Warning signs have been put up, advising people to avoid the temple area due to the crocodile sighting.
Earlier, crocodiles were also seen in Rajendranagar’s Kishanbagh and Asad Baba Nagar areas.
Officials believe recent flooding in the Musi River may have led to crocodiles appearing near human settlements. Authorities are taking necessary steps to keep the public safe and prevent further incidents.
