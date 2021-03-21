Hyderabad: Crystallising Creativity

He started producing mesmarising crystal portraits made from Austria imported premium Swarovksi Crystals and Czech republic's Preciosa Crystals. These crystals are closest to real diamonds and are robust and their shine lasts for Decades. A typical three foot tall crystal portrait uses about 35,000 crystals and around 30 to 50 color shades and costs about Rs 2.2 to 3 lakh each

This Hyderabadi once used to be a computer trainer in Saudi. Later, he became an internationally famed crystal artist as he made gigantic crystal portraits of political leaders, kings and rulers.



Azmatullah (71), a resident of Hussainialam in the Old City, had spent his three years practising ceramic art. While staying in Saudi he made crystal portraits of several kings of Saudi Arabia, Gulf rulers, governors and ministers. His art works there were tremendously acknowledged and accredited by many world political leaders.

He made crystal portraits of gulf dignitaries and Saudi royal family, gifted his artwork to many including Saudi Kings, King Salman, Malik fahad bin Abdul Aziz al saud, King Abdul Aziz and celebrities such as once among world's richest person Waleed bin Talal. He also made a gigantic portrait of Dubai Ruler Sheik Rahed al Maktoom, Abu Dhabi ruler, and also for the rulers of Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait.

After returning to India in early 2000's after spending three decades in Saudi, he pursued his art and improved upon it. He made more than 500 ceramic art works and later he learned Crystal Artwork through five years of work from 2000 to 2005. He started producing mesmarising crystal portraits made from Austria imported premium Swarovksi Crystals and Czech republic's Preciosa Crystals. These crystals are closest to real diamonds and are robust and their shine lasts for Decades. A typical three foot tall crystal portrait uses about 35,000 crystals and around 30 to 50 color shades and costs about Rs 2.2 to 3 lakh each.

Azmatullah says, "I have made portraits of national leaders and gifted them. The prominent Telangana and Andhra Pradesh leaders whose portraits I made include Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, IT, Industries and MA&UD Minister KT Rama Rao."

Recently, Azmatullah made a premium crystal portrait of Telangana Chief Minister's daughter K Kavitha and gifted it to her as a birthday present. Kavitha was stunned at the beauty of artwork in the portrait and expressed her heartfelt gratitude to the artist. She also visited the complete portfolio of Syed Azmatullah and lauded his creativity and Artwork.

He shares that Kavitha's portrait constituted about 33,000 premium Swarovksi and Preciosa crystals in 46 color shades. Each crystal is hand encrusted with special chemical adhesive on the canvas to make fabulous piece of art. This portrait is sure to last decades without losing beauty and shine.

The prominent national leaders he has presented his ceramic and crystal artwork include former president of India Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed, former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, AICC president Sonia Gandhi and former AICC President Rahul Gandhi.

Syed Azmatullah's artwork fame is not just limited to the Gulf and his home country, but is acknowledged the world over. He also designed portraits of international politicians, celebrities and other dignitaries. Among them are former President of United States Bill Clinton, who was gifted his portrait through former AP Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, former Prime Ministers of UK Theressa May and David Cameroon, Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton, London Mayor Sadiq Khan, Prime Minister of Turkey Tayyip Erdogan and others.

Besides political personalities, he has recently made portraits of CEO of tech giants from Apple, Microsoft, Google, Wipro and Mahindra. Among these are Google's Sunder Pichai, Microsoft's Satya Nadella, Apple's Tim Cook, Wipro's Azim Premji and Mahindra's Anand Mahindra.