Live
- Shivani students shine in JEE
- TTD mulls ‘Sadgamaya’ to inculcate ethical values among students
- Sensex, Nifty open a tad lower amid consolidation phase
- Warangal: 4 SVS students secure jobs
- Malabar Group earmarks Rs 150 cr to scale up CSR activity
- Resonance students excel in JEE Advanced
- African swine fever outbreak in Bagalkot amid Covid-19 concerns
- Grand celebrations at Arvinree-Bhagavathi School
- Devotees rush increases at Tirumala, to take 15 hours for Sarvadarshans
- Celebrations held at Senior Citizens’ Association office in Jagtial
Hyderabad: Cultural programme held
Highlights
Hyderabad: Cultural organisation Swarajhari Cultural Association, with the support of Komaraju Gnanakumar from New Nagole, and under the auspices of...
Hyderabad: Cultural organisation Swarajhari Cultural Association, with the support of Komaraju Gnanakumar from New Nagole, and under the auspices of the ITDS House Building Society, organised a cultural evening at the Bharatiya Samskrutika Vedika in Sriramakrishnapuram on Monday. The programme featured a blend of old and new Hindi and Telugu songs.
The special guest for the event, noted film critic SV Rama Rao, delivered an inspiring message. Later, the singers were felicitated and the programme concluded with rendition of the national anthem.
Next Story