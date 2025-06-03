Hyderabad: Cultural programme held

Hyderabad: Cultural organisation Swarajhari Cultural Association, with the support of Komaraju Gnanakumar from New Nagole, and under the auspices of the ITDS House Building Society, organised a cultural evening at the Bharatiya Samskrutika Vedika in Sriramakrishnapuram on Monday. The programme featured a blend of old and new Hindi and Telugu songs.

The special guest for the event, noted film critic SV Rama Rao, delivered an inspiring message. Later, the singers were felicitated and the programme concluded with rendition of the national anthem.